Asia-Bound U.S. LNG Cargoes Avoid The Red Sea Route

Several cargoes of LNG loaded in recent days at U.S. export facilities and bound for Asia have changed course shortly after departing to avoid crossing the Red Sea, which has become theater of daily attacks on commercial vessels by the Iran-aligned Houthis from Yemen. Several vessels have indicated they would not transit the Suez Canal and the Red Sea and will travel around the southern tip of Africa instead, Bloomberg’s ship-tracking data showed on Friday. The African route adds weeks to the travel time for the cargoes to…