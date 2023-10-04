Asia Pacific To Invest $3.3 Trillion In Power Generation Over 10 Years

The Asia Pacific region is poised to invest as much as $3.3 trillion in power generation over the next 10 years, half of which in solar and wind power, as India and China lead the growth in power demand and investments, Wood Mackenzie said in an analysis on Wednesday. Of the expected investment in power generation, a total of 49% is set to go to wind and solar power and another 12% to energy storage, according to the energy consultancy. India and China, the two largest markets, are looking to boost generation capacity as power demand soars,…