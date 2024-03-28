Asian Imports of Russian Crude Oil to Hit a 10-Month High in March

Rising crude imports from Russia in Asia’s top importers, China and India, are estimated to push total Asian oil imports to a 10-month high in March, per data from LSEG Oil Research reported by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell. This month, higher arrivals of Russian crude to the top-importing markets in Asia are set to boost Asian crude imports to 27.48 million barrels per day (bpd), which would be the highest level in 10 months. The estimated import volumes in March would be higher than Asia’s 26.70 million bpd imports in…