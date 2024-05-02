Asian Oil Imports Dropped in April

Asian crude oil imports fell in April from March, according to estimates by LSEG Oil Research, suggesting sluggish growth in Asia’s crude purchases so far this year. Last month, Asia – the bellwether of crude imports and implied import demand – saw imports averaging 26.89 million barrels per day (bpd), per LSEG Oil Research data cited by Reuters’s Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist, Clyde Russell. The April imports declined from 27.33 million bpd of crude oil Asia imported in March and were flat compared to…