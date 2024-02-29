Asia’s Energy Dilemma: Can the Continent Kick Its Coal Habit?

Countries worldwide are accelerating the closure of their coal plants, as governments and private companies plough money into growing the global renewable energy capacity, supporting a gradual transition away from fossil fuels. Coal is expected to be the first of the fossil fuels to go, having been deemed to be the world’s dirtiest energy resource. However, the move away from coal is not so easy for some countries in Asia that remain heavily dependent on it. Yet, several advanced and developing economies, such as China, India and Indonesia,…