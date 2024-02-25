Australia Looks To Bolster Oil and Gas Industry Despite Climate Pledges

Australia has big plans for its oil and gas industry, despite calls from environmentalists to reduce its fossil fuel output. The country’s biggest company, Woodside, is planning to expand its exploration activities in response to the growing energy demand from the Asian market, despite having made ambitious climate pledges in recent years. Santos also plans to go ahead with a major gas pipeline, following the dismissal of a lawsuit from Tiwi Islanders in opposition to the project. And, following a year of several major U.S. megamergers, it…