Australia Looks To Capitalize on China’s Insatiable Copper Demand

Via Metal Miner The frosty relationship between China and Australia continues to thaw, as evidenced in the bi-lateral trade indices indicate. Now, thanks to China’s growing copper demand, the world possesses one more indicator. According to recently released data, Australia exported 27,500 metric tons of copper ores and concentrates to China in November last year. At U.S. $44.5 million, this represents the highest-ever recorded shipment for any month after 2020. That was the year China forced its unofficial ban on Australian exports. …