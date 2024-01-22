Australia Secures More Natural Gas Supply for its Domestic Market

Australia has secured two supply deals for its domestic market to power east coast gas-fired stations, the government said on Monday, hoping to ease some of the concerns about the domestic supply of gas and the reliability of the energy system. Australia plans to retire a lot of its coal fleet by 2033 and to bet on renewable energy, but it faces power shortages if it rushes the energy transition, analysts and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) have warned. Despite being a major LNG exporter, Australia has faced…