19 Dec, 23

Australian Climate Change Authority Sets Sights on Methane Emissions

The Australian oil and gas industry needs to start paying more attention to reducing methane emissions, the country’s Climate Change Authority has said in two reports, as cited by Bloomberg. The advisory body to the Australian government said “Over the past five years, developments in satellite technologies and inverse modeling techniques have resulted in a new source of data to estimate fugitive methane emissions from individual facilities.” It went on to add that this improved technology has called into question the accuracy…

