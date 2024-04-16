Australian EVs Lag Hybrid Vehicle Sales

Sales of hybrid vehicles in Australia are outpacing that of electric vehicles, a new report released Tuesday night showed. Hybrids outsold EVs three quarters in a row, with 95,129 vehicles sold. Electric vehicle sales in Australia sold just 69,593 over that same period, the quarterly EV Index published by the Australian Automobile Association showed. The report also showed a declining sales trend for ICE vehicles, which fell more than 8% in the fourth quarter of last year, although their overall market share is still 78.18% of total vehicle…