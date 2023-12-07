Australian Firms in Merger Talks to Create $52-Billion Energy Giant

Australian oil and gas producers Woodside Energy and Santos confirmed on Thursday they are in talks regarding a potential merger that would create a giant energy group with a market capitalization of around $52.6 billion (AUS$80 billion). “In response to recent media speculation, Woodside confirms it is in discussions regarding a potential merger with Santos Ltd,” Woodside said in a brief statement on Thursday. “Discussions remain confidential and incomplete, and there is no certainty that the discussions will lead to a transaction,”…