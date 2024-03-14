14 Mar, 24

Australia’s Victoria State Fast-Tracks Renewable Energy Projects

The Victoria state government in Australia is accelerating planning approvals for renewable energy projects to ensure clean energy capacity gets built faster and easier, Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan said on Thursday. Under the new plan, renewable energy projects in Victoria will be eligible for an accelerated planning pathway under the Development Facilitation Program (DFP), which will treat these projects the same as other significant works.    Since 2015, more than one in five renewable energy applications have ended…

