Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Although I believe the future belongs to renewable energy and electric vehicles, the transition is going to be bumpy. This is something I have emphasized for years. This year provides a great example. Renewables got off to a great start this year, but then higher interest rates started to impact growth projections. In late September NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP), a publicly traded subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), announced that it was revising its distribution growth rate expectations from 12% to 15% per annum to 5% to 8%. NEP…