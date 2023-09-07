Auto Union Strike Could Crush Steel Demand

Via Metal Miner Month-over-month, the Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) slid downward by 3.42%. Steel prices within the index, like hot-dipped galvanized, trended sideways. However, copper and lead fell, introducing bearish pressure. Overall, the U.S. automotive industry witnessed some dynamic changes month-over-month. More robust demand for personal transport continues to emerge as supply chains regain strength. This will continue to add support to the index in the coming months. However, if the United Auto Workers Union decides to follow…