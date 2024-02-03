Automakers Reel as EV Demand Plummets

Authored by Kristen Walker via RealClear Wire, The fourth quarter of 2023 was not good for Electric Vehicles (EV). Multiple manufacturers decided to curb or halt production. Ford in particular decided to cut their F150 Lightening Truck series in half. Roughly 4,500 auto dealers signed on to a letter petitioning the Biden administration to “tap the breaks” on its aggressive EV push, on account of EVs stacking up on dealer lots. The new year is already off to a rough start and we’re not even through the first month. Hertz announced…