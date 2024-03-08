Azerbaijan Accuses France of Double Standards in South Caucasus Conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron recently caused a kerfuffle over Ukraine, dropping a bombshell suggestion that NATO troops could be deployed in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Over in the South Caucasus, garnering far less attention in the West, French actions are also stirring tension. While Atlantic Alliance allies quickly shot down Macron’s troop deployment trial balloon, French diplomacy in the Caucasus, specifically in recent months moves to bolster military cooperation with Armenia, is flying under the West’s radar. But it is not…