Azerbaijan And Iran Relations Warm As Tensions Ease

There are signs that tensions are abating in relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. They come in the wake of Baku’s lightning offensive to take back Nagorno-Karabakh and the subsequent exodus of the region’s ethnic Armenian population. Iran officially welcomed the region’s return to Azerbaijan’s fold. On October 7, Iran’s road and urban planning minister, Mehrdad Bazrpash, while on a visit to Azerbaijan, said that Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran could resume its work soon. “The Iranian side has asked for the quick restoration of the…