Azerbaijan Charts New Energy Course Amid Caspian Uncertainty

Azerbaijan could prove a winner as the war in Ukraine continues to reshuffle the Caspian Basin energy-supply deck. But uncertain investment and financing prospects, as well as questions about production capacity, are holding Baku back at present. When it comes to oil exports, it seems Kazakhstan’s pain can be Azerbaijan’s gain. Before the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kazakhstan relied on Russia for transiting the bulk of its oil exports to market. In 2022, for example, roughly 62 percent of Astana‘s…