26 Feb, 24

Azerbaijan Eyes Increased Gas Exports to Europe With Support From U.S.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov visited Washington on February 20-21. He held meetings with senior U.S. officials and secured an agreement that could be a significant step towards boosting Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.  The sides “agreed to cooperate in the direction of US support for the expansion” of the Southern Gas corridor – the three pipelines that carry Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe, according to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry’s readout. “We have considered opportunities to develop traditional energy partnerships…

