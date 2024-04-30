Azerbaijan Feels the Heat as U.S. House Considers Sanctions

Azerbaijan has spent much of the past half-year thumbing its nose at the United States and European Union over Western criticism of Baku’s authoritarian political practices. But it appears the West has at least one weapon in its arsenal capable of getting Azerbaijani leaders’ attention. That tool is money. Or more specifically, the ability to hinder Azerbaijani officials from moving around the world and spending it. Rights advocates in Baku and elsewhere say it is no surprise an Azerbaijani court released a prominent opposition figure,…