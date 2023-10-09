Azerbaijan, Turkey Start Construction Of Gas Pipeline To Nakchivan

Azerbaijan and Turkey have broken ground on the construction of the long-planned gas pipeline linking Turkey’s gas grid to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan. Construction was formally launched at a ceremony in Nakhchivan on September 25 attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which saw the signing of agreements on energy, transport and public housing. The new pipeline, which is being constructed under a memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in December 2020, and is…