Azerbaijani Gas is Bridging the Supply Gap in Europe

Azerbaijan is on target to double its gas exports to Europe by 2027, according to President Ilham Aliyev. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector gas pipeline in Niš, Serbia, on December 10, Aliyev confirmed that Baku will meet its promise to Brussels to double its gas exports to Europe to 20 billion cubic meters a year by 2027. “The numbers already show that we are confidently moving towards this goal,” Aliyev said, explaining that Azerbaijan exported just over 8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe…