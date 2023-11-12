Azerbaijan’s Balancing Act In Israel-Turkey Rift

The deadly Israeli offensive that followed Hamas’ surprise attack from Gaza on October 7 has shaken the Muslim world. No Muslim-majority country, including relatively secular Azerbaijan, can simply ignore it. In fact, Baku is particularly sensitive to the course of developments. Three of its neighbors, Russia, Iran, and – most importantly – its key ally Turkey are vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s relations with Israel are at their zenith. On the international stage, Baku walks a fine line in an…