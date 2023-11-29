Bad Weather Continues to Disrupt Russia’s Oil Exports

Oil exports from Russia’s ports on the Black Sea remained disrupted on Wednesday as shipping continues to be restricted due to a storm in the region. Bad weather conditions persevere in the Black Sea and restrictions will remain in place until the weather improves, Russia’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday. The storm has disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia, according to data from state officials and port agents cited by Reuters. Earlier this week, crude oil loadings at key Black…