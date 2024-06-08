08 Jun, 24

Baku’s Renewable Push Gains Momentum with New Solar and Wind Projects

Azerbaijan has launched the country’s biggest renewable energy investment project to date: the construction of two solar plants and a wind power plant. It marks a major step in Baku’s ambitious plan to generate 30 percent of its power needs via renewable sources by 2030.  The three plants – the 445 Megawatt (MW) Bilasuvar solar facility, the 315 MW Neftchala solar plant and the 240 MW Absheron-Garadagh wind farm are being developed by a consortium of UAE renewable energy company Masdar and Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar. …

