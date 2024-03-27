27 Mar, 24

Baltimore Coal Exports Blocked After Bridge Collapse

Baltimore Port’s coal exports are likely to be blocked for weeks after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, according to a Pennsylvania coal trading firm.   The bridge collapsed early on Tuesday after a cargo ship lost power and slammed into the construction, which crumbled within seconds and will disrupt navigation near the Baltimore port, which is one of the biggest coal export terminals in America.   Baltimore is the nation’s second-largest coal exporting port after Norfolk, Virginia,…

