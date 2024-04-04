Baltimore Port Shutdown Sends Shockwaves Through Auto Industry

Via Metal Miner Month-over-month, the Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) exhibited little movement. The index trended sideways, only moving up a slight 0.28%. However, recent events continue to raise questions about the future of the industry, especially where automotive imports are concerned. Despite the index itself not witnessing much movement, individual components of the index saw much more price movement than last month. This includes palladium, copper, and shredded scrap steel. Despite this, firm sideways movements from other components…