Barclays Defends Fracking Finance, Citing Energy Transition Needs

Barclays’ chair defended its record on climate change, saying there is “plenty of concrete evidence” it is on track to meet its financed emissions targets, at a feisty annual meeting that saw a number of protesters removed. At the bank’s AGM in Glasgow on Thursday, chair Nigel Higgins responded to a string of questions and loud heckles from climate campaigners slamming Barclays’ financing of fossil fuel extraction companies. He asked several individuals chanting phrases including “blood on your hands” and…