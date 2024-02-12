Barclays Looks to Avoid Greenwashing While Financing the Energy Transition

UK banking giant Barclays is looking to avoid claims of greenwashing with a new set of guidelines about what ‘transition finance’ is and how its new transition finance team should apply it. The bank, which has just published its ‘Barclays Transition Finance Framework’, says in the document that “As there is no universal consensus as to how to define “transition” activities, for purposes of financings included in our Target, Barclays has developed its own definition of transition finance.” Per Barclays’…