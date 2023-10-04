Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

City University of Hong Kong researchers believe they have achieved a pivotal breakthrough in battery technology that has profound implications for our energy future. The new development overcomes the persistent challenge of voltage decay and can lead to significantly higher energy storage capacity. The paper titled “A Li-rich layered oxide cathode with negligible voltage decay”, has been published in Nature Energy. The first authors are Dr Luo Dong, Postdoc, Yin Zijia, PhD student from CityU PHY, Dr Zhu He from Nanjing University of…