Beijing Unveils Massive $40 Billion Fund To Boost Chipmaking

It looks as though the competition in semiconductors between the U.S. and China is only getting started. And hey, when it doubt: nationalize the industry! That seems to be China’s strategy after it was announced this week that Beijing is going to be launching a new, $40 billion investment fund backed by the government, to help boost and subsidize its semiconductor industry. This investment will be the largest of three that have been launched by China’s “Big Fund”, the nickname for the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, according…