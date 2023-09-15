Belarus Ready To Boost Fuel Supply To Russia

Belarus has recently shipped diesel and gasoline to Russia, as requested by Moscow, and is ready to further increase supplies if needed, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, said while on a visit to Russia on Friday. Belarus has supplied 60,000 tons of diesel and gasoline each to Russia, Russian news agency Interfax quoted Lukashenko as saying. The Belarusian president is one of the very few allies Putin has left after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There are diesel shortages in parts of Russia and the country is…