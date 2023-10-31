Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

As China’s Belt and Road Initiative enters its second decade, the country has been celebrating with much pomp and many global leaders in attendance. But, as Statista’s Katharina Buchholz details below, China’s high-level infrastructure and international development program has not been free of controversy. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy has identified a major rise in emergency loans to countries having difficulty repaying debt taken on as part of Belt and Road projects. Additionally, China’s loan conditions and transparency practices…