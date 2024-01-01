01 Jan, 24

Beyond Batteries: What’s Really Driving the Energy Transition?

UncategorizedNo Comments

Authored by Tom Albanese via RealClear Wire, The world is becoming increasingly electric and connected, transitioning towards a future powered by batteries and running on electronics that will require an ever-growing supply of critical minerals and materials. From the Ford F-150 Lightning to the F-35 fighter jet, these minerals and materials already power our most advanced technologies and nearly every facet of our everyday lives. In the race to transition from a fossil-based to a minerals-based economy, the Biden Administration has been focused…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.