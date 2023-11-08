Beyond EVs: Dual-Ion Battery Tech Takes A Leap

Due to lithium ion’s challenges, some research focus has shifted to an intriguing alternative known as dual-ion batteries (DIBs). The challenge comes from electric vehicles, powered by stored electric energy, where the key lies in rechargeable batteries capable of enduring multiple charge cycles. Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) made a recent breakthrough, a collaborative research team tackled the durability issues of dual-ion batteries through innovative polymer binder research. The research findings…