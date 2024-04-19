Bi-Partisan E15 Gasoline Bill Introduced in House

Representative Nunn has introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives The Year-Round E15 Act of 2024. This bill aims to temporarily apply the E10 Reid vapor pressure limitations to E15 fuel blends in several Midwestern states. Specifically, the bill targets Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. If enacted, the Act would come into effect from May 1, 2024, and would run until September 15, 2024. During this period, E15 sales would be allowed year round in those specific states. Reid vapor pressure limitations…