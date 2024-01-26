Biden Administration Halts Approvals of New LNG Export Projects

The Biden Administration said on Friday it is pausing all pending decisions on U.S. LNG export projects until the Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations. The move was hailed as a “historic win” by environmentalists and slammed as “a win for Russia” by the U.S. oil lobby. During the temporary pause – which is expected to affect four planned LNG export projects – DOE will carry out a new updated review on the impact of such projects on health and communities. “The…