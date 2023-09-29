Biden Administration Plans Zero Offshore Oil And Gas Lease Sales For 2024

The Biden administration will hold no offshore oil and gas lease sales next year and bring the total for the next five-year period to a minimum, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources. This means there will be just three lease sales over the four years beginning in 2025, the report also said. Reuters noted that on average, since 1992, five-year lease sale plans have featured at least 11 lease sales, with most holding between 15 and 20. According to some of Reuters’ sources, the reduction in lease sales is linked to the Biden administration’s…