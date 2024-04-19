Biden Administration Restricts Oil Drilling and Mining in Alaska

The U.S. Administration finalized on Friday a strategy to help protect federal lands, which includes restricting access to drilling and mining in a large part of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A). The Public Lands Rule is aimed at helping safeguard the health of America’s public lands by ensuring that the U.S. protects clean water and wildlife habitat, restores land and waters that need it, and makes informed management decisions based on science, data, and Indigenous knowledge, the Interior Department’s the Bureau…