Biden Administration Uses Wartime Laws to Mobilize Heat Pump Production

Lately, the Biden administration has gone full throttle on clean energy, launching several low-carbon projects in quick succession. A month ago, the administration launched a $7 billion investment in seven regional hydrogen hubs in one of the government’s biggest clean energy drives. The funds aim to accelerate clean hydrogen production, reduce carbon emissions, and boost energy security, with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Last week, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled over $444 million to support…