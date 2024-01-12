12 Jan, 24

Biden Launches New Initiative to Empower Youths in Green Transition

In December, U.S. President Biden announced the launch of the American Climate Corps to train young people in high-demand skills for jobs in the clean energy economy. As part of the Biden administration’s aim to accelerate the green transition, it plans to get the country’s youth population involved in the transition through training and awareness schemes for green energy and clean technology.  Following several delays, the Biden administration launched the American Climate Corps (ACC) programme in September, backed by federal…

