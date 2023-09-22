Biden Met With Central Asian Leaders To Discuss Trade And Development

It was a day 32 years in the making, but the American president finally met the assembled leaders of the five Central Asian republics on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the White House, President Biden welcomed discussion on strengthening the republics’ “sovereignty, resilience, and prosperity” while advancing human rights, and “committed to continued collaboration on border security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement issues.” One of Washington’s…