Biden To Slash Offshore Oil And Gas Leasing In New Plan

President Biden has once again reduced oil and gas leasing after focusing on ramping up production from exciting oilfields in the last couple of years. In September, the Biden administration’s Interior Department launched a five-year plan for offshore oil drilling that included just three sales. They are all located in the Gulf of Mexico and are expected to take place in 2025, 2027 and 2029. This is the lowest number of sales in any five-year plan since the publishing of the plan began in 1980. Since his inauguration as president,…