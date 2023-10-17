17 Oct, 23

Biden Unveils $7 Billion Jackpot To Build Regional Hydrogen Hubs

Uncategorized

Last Friday, President Joe Biden announced the locations of seven regional hydrogen hubs that will receive $7 billion from the government  as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law. The infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021 allocated up to $7B to launch the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, which will help fund 6-10 regional clean hydrogen hubs across the country. The hubs are part of Biden’s  ambitious climate goals wherein he has pledged to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions…

