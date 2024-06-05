05 Jun, 24

Biden Wants Big Tech To Invest in Power Generation for AI Boom

UncategorizedNo Comments

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has revealed that President Joe Biden’s administration has been talking to major technology companies to invest in climate-friendly electricity generation to meet their surging demand.  The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom has been driving a surge in power demand with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) predicting that data centers will gobble-up up to 9% of total electricity generated in the United States by the end of the decade, up from ~1.5% currently, as reported by Scientific…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.