Biden Wants Big Tech To Invest in Power Generation for AI Boom

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has revealed that President Joe Biden’s administration has been talking to major technology companies to invest in climate-friendly electricity generation to meet their surging demand. The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom has been driving a surge in power demand with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) predicting that data centers will gobble-up up to 9% of total electricity generated in the United States by the end of the decade, up from ~1.5% currently, as reported by Scientific…