Biden’s LNG Pause Could Have a Significant Impact On Global Energy Security

Back in January of this year, the Biden administration announced a controversial decision to pause approvals of new licenses to export liquefied natural gas (LNG). President Biden announced that during the pause the U.S. Department of Energy will review and assess whether the nation’s considerable LNG exports are “undermining domestic energy security, raising consumer costs and damaging the environment.” As the single biggest exporter of LNG in the world, this decision greatly impacts the global energy sector…

