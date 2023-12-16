“Big Cold Weather Pattern Change” Forecasted For Eastern US

The weather blog Severe Weather Europe provides an in-depth analysis of “cold anomalies across much of the central, southern, and eastern United States” after the start of the new year. This news should excite our US readers since many of them have been experiencing higher-than-average temperatures due to El Niño. The influence of the El Nino continues to grow, helping to create a strong Jet Stream pattern over the Pacific Ocean, bringing warmth into North America. But a pattern change is still on course for January.https://t.co/iD0a8DTm2e…