Big Oil and Environmentalists Sue the Government Over Offshore Drilling Plans

The U.S. oil industry and climate activists on Monday filed lawsuits against the federal government challenging its lease sale plans for the Gulf of Mexico. While Big Oil is attacking the government for curbing the acreage to be made available to drillers, environmentalists are challenging the very existence of those plans. “Demand for affordable, reliable energy is only growing, yet this administration has used every tool at its disposal to restrict access to vast energy resources in federal waters,” said Ryan Meyers, General Counsel for the American…