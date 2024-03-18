Big Oil Chases High Fossil Fuel Returns amid Poor Renewable Showing

Europe’s major oil companies have started to scale back interim emission reduction targets, acknowledging that their priorities now lie with returning more cash to shareholders. And these returns come from the fossil fuel business, not from renewables. The latest supermajor to ease emission targets was UK-based Shell, following in the footsteps of UK peer BP, which had already reduced emission reduction targets in early 2023. Both oil and gas giants reaffirm their commitments to become net-zero energy businesses by 2050, but…