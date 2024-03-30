Big Oil Criticized for Falling Short of Net-Zero Goals

Climate Action 100+, a lobby group comprising many of the world’s biggest asset managers, has criticized Big Oil majors for falling short of a set of criteria devised to assess a company’s preparedness for a net-zero world. The finding, as detailed in a recent Reuters report, is hardly a surprise since it has been a while since anyone involved in the transition push had a good word to say about the oil industry. However, the timing of this latest attack on the oil industry is notable. Climate Action 100+ is slamming oil and gas…